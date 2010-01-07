Ka and Kb Practice Problems
Give the chemical equation and acid dissociation expression for the reaction of aqueous Cl3CCOOH producing H+. Also, give the chemical equation for its reaction producing H3O+.
Identify whether benzoic acid (C6H5COOH) is a strong or weak acid. Provide the acid ionization constant expression (Ka) if it is identified as a weak acid.
Shown below are solutions of three salts KA (A− = C−, D−, E−). For simplicity, the water molecules and K+ ions were removed from the representations. Determine which A− has the lowest pKb.
In aqueous solutions, the acidities of methanol and water are almost identical and are increased when coordinated with a central metal cation. The resulting metal complex then acts as an acid and donates a hydrogen ion to a base. Shown below is M(CH3OH)6n+ (n = 1, 2, or 3), a metal cation with methanol ligands attached to it.
What happens to the equilibrium constant (increases, decreases, or remains the same) as the value of n increases? Explain.
Arginine (C6H14N4O2) can receive two protons due to the presence of two basic N atoms (Kb1 = 1.0×10—5, Kb2 = 6.3×10—13). For the conjugate acids C6H15N4O2+ and C6H16N4O22+, what are the values of Ka?
The azide ion (N3–) is a weak base. What is the balanced net ionic equation and K expression for the reaction of the azide ion with water?
The value of Ka for hypochlorous acid, HClO, is 2.9×10—8. What is the value of Kb for hypochlorite ion, ClO—?
The value of Kb for piperidine, C5H10NH, is 1.33×10—3. What is the value of Ka for piperidinium ion, C5H10NH2+?
Which conjugate acid-base pair will complete the following equation resulting in Keq < 1?
__ + F– ⇌ __ + HF
Shown below is the structure of the hydrated complex [V(H2O)6]3+.
Provide the balanced equation and the equilibrium expression for the reaction of [V(H2O)6]3+ with water.
At 25 °C, triethylamine ( (C2H5)3N ) has a Kb of 5.6×10−4. What is the chemical equation that corresponds to Kb?
What are the Kb expression and chemical equation for the reaction of aniline, C6H5NH2, in water?
Triethylammonium chloride, (C2H5)3NHCl, completely dissociates into (C2H5)3NH+ and Cl- because it is a strong electrolyte. A solution of triethylammonium chloride has a pH of 2.79. What is the Ka of (C2H5)3NHCl if triethylamine has a Kb of 6.5 × 10-5?
Identify the incorrect statement/s.
(a) The smaller the pKa of its conjugate acid, the weaker the base.
(b) The smaller the value of its Kb, the weaker the base.
(c) The smaller the value of its pKb, the weaker the base.
(d) The larger the pKa of its conjugate acid, the stronger the base.
(e) The larger the value of its Kb, the weaker the base.
(f) The larger the value of its pKb, the weaker the base.
The Kb for aniline and pyridine are 4.3×10–10 and 1.7×10–9, respectively. Which would be a stronger base, aniline or pyridine?
Rank the following oxyanions in order of increasing basicity based on the acid-dissociation constants (Ka) given below: SeO32–, AsO43–, SeO42–, and CrO42–.
H2SeO3: Ka1 = 2.3×10–3, Ka2 = 5.3×10–9
H3AsO4: Ka1 = 5.6×10–3, Ka2 = 1.0×10–7, Ka3 = 3.0×10–12
H2SeO4: Ka1 = very large, Ka2 = 2.2×10–2
H2CrO4: Ka1 = 1.8×10–1, Ka2 = 3.0×10–7
Determine the value for the equilibrium constant for the following reactions using dissociation constants
(i) HCrO4- + OH- ⇌ CrO42- + H2O
(ii) C6H5NH3+ + HS- ⇌ C6H5NH2 + H2S
The diagram below illustrates the behavior of three acids, HA, HB, and HC, in aqueous solutions. Note that water molecules are not included in the diagram and hydrated protons are present as H+. Identify the acid that has the smallest acid dissociation constant (Ka)?
Alanine is an amino acid that can have both equilibria in water:
H2N⎯CHCH3⎯COOH + H2O ⇌ +H3N⎯CHCH3⎯COOH + OH- Kb = 7.4x10−5
H2N⎯CHCH3⎯COOH + H2O ⇌ H2N⎯CHCH3⎯COO- + H3O+ Ka = 4.5×10−3
It forms a zwitterion by intramolecular proton transfer
H2N⎯CHCH3⎯COOH ⇌ +H3N⎯CHCH3⎯COO-
Determine the equilibrium constant for the reaction using the given Ka and Kb values
Citrate salts have medicinal uses such as treating metabolic acidosis and occasional constipation. From the Ka values for citric acid (Ka1 = 7.4×10–4, Ka2 = 1.7×10–5, Ka3 = 4.0×10–7), calculate the Kb value of the citrate ion.
What are the Kb values for CN- and NO2- if Ka for HCN is 6.2 x 10-10 and HNO2 is 4.0 x 10-4?
Hexanoic acid causes the strong pungent smell of Limburger cheese. Hexanoic acid has a pKa of 4.88. What is the pKb of the hexanoate ion?
Arrange the following acids from highest to lowest [H3O+] concentration in the solution:
0.25 M H2C2O4; 0.25 M HNO2; 0.25 M HClO4, 0.25 M HCOOH.
Show how the weak base (CH3)2NH ionizes in water to form OH–. Write the base dissociation constant (Kb) expression.
Show how the weak base C2O42– ionizes in water to form OH–. Write the base dissociation constant (Kb) expression.
Arrange the following in decreasing base strength
H3PO4 (Ka = 7.1x10-3)
HNO3 (Ka = 2.4x101)
H2S (Ka = 1.1x10-7)
HClO (Ka = 2.9x10-8)
Arrange the following in increasing acid strength based on their Ka.
HBr (Ka = 1.0x109)
HI (Ka = 3.2x109)
H3BO3 (Ka = 5.8x10-10)
H2SO4 (Ka = 1.0x103)
H2SO3 (Ka = 1.3x10-2)
CH3COOH (Ka = 1.8x10-5)
Determine the Kb for BrO- at 25°C if Ka for HBrO is 2.8x10-9
Determine the Ka for C6N5NH3+ at 25°C if Kb for C6N5NH2 is 4.3 × 10−10