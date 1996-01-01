Introduction to Organic Chemistry Practice Problems
Ethylene oxide (oxirane) as shown by the chemical structure below is an important molecule used as a precursor to several other compounds. Instead of having two carbon atoms and one oxygen atom in a row, the three atoms form a ring. It was used in World War I to produce the coolant ethylene glycol and for the production of mustard gas (a chemical weapon). How does the structure of ethylene oxide differ from the structure of ethanol?
What is the half-reaction taking place at the electrode when a hydrogen electrode acts as the anode in an acidic aqueous solution?
The three isomers of dibromo-dichloroethene all have C-C double bonds but are different from one another. Give the Lewis structure of the three isomers of dibromo-dichloroethene.
Give the structures of the compounds that exhibit stereoisomerism
i. 2,6‐dimethyl-4-heptanol
ii. 2,5‐dimethyl-4-heptanol
iii. 3,5‐diethyl-4-heptanol
iv. 3,3‐dimethyl-4-heptanol
What is the structure of 3-isopropyl-4-methylhex-2-ene? Does it have stereoisomers?
Provide the structural formula for the isomers of n-hexyne that can be created by shifting the triple bond's position
Structural isomerism occurs when the atoms that form a molecule have different connectivities with one another. Which of the following properties are expected to be different for 1-bromobutane and 2-bromobutane?
(a) Chemical formula, (b) Boiling point, (c) Viscosity, (d) Vapor pressure.
You can find out the physical properties of these two substances in the CRC Handbook of Chemistry and Physics.
Glucose is an interesting molecule. It can exist as an open-chain molecule or as any of its four cyclic isomers. One of its cyclic isomers is shown below. What do the dashed bonds represent in this structure?
The reaction of isobutane with bromine in sunlight can form two monosubstituted products. Draw structures for the two isomers.
1-butanol and 2-butanol are structural isomers. Which properties will distinguish them from each other?