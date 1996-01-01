Galvanic Cell (Simplified) Example 2

now remember in our discussion of the galvanic cell, we talked about the two metal electrodes involved here, we had our anodes and cathodes. Remember in the anodes, we have the loss of electrons. If we take a look here at the zinc compartment, we know that it represented the anodes and we know what happened here was that zinc was oxidized to zinc to iron. More zinc. I'll So what does that entail? Well, we know that the zinc metal electrode is losing electrons over time and as it loses the electrons, it's going to produce zinc two plus ions. So here we see the electron traveling away from the metal zinc electrode And producing as a result a sink two plus iron. Now, what does this do over time? Well, you might hear from your professor that the anodes dissolves away. So the an ode dissolves away. Given enough time over time our zinc is going to become smaller and smaller, so portion of it of it will disappear. So pieces of it will go away because we're losing electrons. And over time that adds up to mass. What would the animal reaction look like? Well, here, if our zinc solid is losing electrons, the electrons loss would have to be products. It's producing two plus ions ions would be a quiz in solution. And here are the two electrons. It's lost. On the other side, the catholic is gaining electrons. So here the surface of the catheter is gaining electrons. So over time the surface becomes more negative because the surface is getting a slight negative charge, it's going to attract the positive copper two plus ions floating within the solution. So they're going to be attracted the electrons and traveled towards the surface and when they come into the contact with the electrons on the surface there neutralized, thereby becoming copper solid. So we're getting uh n crusting effect on top of the copper metal electrode of more copper. You may hear this, that cathode plate out and that's because of the partial negative charges gaining. You're gonna have these metal cat ions in the solution adhering to the surface, thereby making the electorate itself bigger and bulkier over time. Now, what does that look like in terms of a half reaction? Well, here we'd say the copper two plus ion is gaining electrons. So the electrons will be reacting. It gains those two electrons and thereby neutralizing itself to make copper solid. Now here we can give the overall reaction from this. Remember, your electrons are always canceling out and then you bring down everything else. So we have zinc solid plus copper. Two ion produces zinc. Two plus ion plus copper solid. This will represent our overall reaction. Now, if we look at this example from what we just covered, we can say how many electrons are transferred between the zinc and copper electrodes in the galvanic cell. What we can say here that two electrons and two electrons. So two electrons are being canceled from both half reactions. That's because two electrons are being transferred. So here, my answer would have to be option B. So remember the anodes where oxidation occurs, were losing electrons, and given enough time, the animal itself could start diminishing size. The capital over time gains electrons, giving itself a negative surface, which thereby attracts the metal cat ions already dissolved within the solution. This costs the capital over time to get a little bit bigger. All right, so just keep this in mind when looking at a typical galvanic cell with two metal electrodes.

