Galvanic Cell (Simplified) Example 4

here, it says which of the following is true about an electrolytic cell. It changes chemical energy into electrical energy. No. What is the exact opposite? It harnesses the electrical energy from batteries and uses it to make chemical energy. It uses a positive cathode. Remember in this case, the cathode is negatively charged, not positive. It uses an electrical current to make a non spontaneous reaction. Go. Electrolytic cells are non spontaneous. They can't do the process naturally without the use of outside energy. Okay, So they're gonna have to siphon off this electrical energy from batteries. Use that energy to make themselves go and occur. So this year is true. He can't be all of the above because options A and B. We found were not true. So here we're going to say electrolytic cells are non spontaneous. As a result, they require an outside energy source Here. It happens in the form of batteries. We harness that electrical energy and use it to convert into chemical energy.

