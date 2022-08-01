Galvanic Cell (Simplified) Example 1

Skip to main content
the purpose of the galvanic cell is to a purify solids be allowed for only oxidation seen, generate electricity or d to consume electricity. Alright, so no. Where did we talk about purifying solid through the process of a galvanic or voltaic cell? So this would be out now. Galvanic cell utilizes a redox reaction, A spontaneous redox reaction in order to generate or create electricity. Remember, redox reactions involve both reduction and oxidation. It wouldn't only be oxidation and in defining and describing a galvanic slash voltaic cell, I said that they produce or create electricity. So they're generating electricity to say they're consuming electricity is the opposite. Remember a galvanic, which is the same thing as a voltaic cell. They're just batteries they're making or discharging electricity. Okay, so it's being used. Uh they're just using it. So they're a battery at the end of the day. So, the answer here will be options.
