Galvanic Cell (Simplified) Concept 2

And electrolytic cell is a non spontaneous cell that utilizes electrolysis in order to operate. Now, electrolysis is when we have chemical reactions that consume external cam electrical electrical energy in order to occur. Now we're going to stay here no matter the cell, whether it be an electrolytic cell, a galvanic slash voltaic cell, it doesn't matter. The cathode is always the site of reduction and the A note is always the site of oxidation. However, because electrolytic cells are non spontaneous, their signs will be different here. Since the process is non spontaneous, the cathode is now negatively charged, indiana is now positively charged. So basically our understanding here is that when it comes to electrolytic cells, they are the opposites of galvanic cells. So just remember this fundamental idea, they're opposites of one another.

