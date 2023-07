Here, it states, identify the location with an electrolytic cell where the loss of electrons will occur. Alright, so loss of electron means that we are undergoing oxidation. Yeah. Now remember, it doesn't matter what type of cell we're dealing with, whether it be an electrolytic cell. A galvanic cell will take. Cell. Oxidation always occurs at the A node, reduction always occurs at the cathode, so again, loss of electrons will occur at the anodes. That means that option B is the correct answer.

