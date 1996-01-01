Galvanic Cell (Simplified) Concept 3

an electrolytic cell has to consume electrical energy in order to convert it into chemical energy. Now, in order to do this, it requires a battery. So one major difference between an electrolytic cell and a galvanic cell. Is that a galvanic cell itself is a battery that generates electricity. And an electrolytic cell requires a battery in order to work. Now, when it comes to an electrolytic cell, we still say that the cathode is the place of reduction. So electrons are still moving from the anodes towards the cathode and the piano itself, if it's losing electrons is the site of oxidation. Now, one difference here is that with an electrolytic cell is that we have our cathode being negative and our cathode being positive because of this, we can say that an electrolytic cell is non spontaneous. It's doing something that it really shouldn't be doing negative, electrons really don't want to head towards a place that's also negative. So those negative electrons are being forced to go to the negative cast out, that's why the battery is also required. It's the energy we need in order to force the electrons to go there. Now we're also going to say that our electrons are heading towards the cathode. And as before when we talked about galvanic cell, the same is true here, that the negative ion is heading towards the adult compartment and the positive ion is heading towards the cathode compartment. Now, if we look at the catholic compartment. Yes, it's negatively charged. But again, the Catheter is where reduction occurs. So here are 10, 2 ion is being reduced to tin solid. This would mean that our reaction would be tend to eye on a quiz, absorbs two electrons and in doing so becomes a solid. And then for the anote it's still where the site of oxidation occurs. So our copper sound is being oxidized to copper to ion. So here we have copper solid losing two electrons to become copper two plus ion plus the two electrons that it has released. Now remember our electrons will cancel out And we'll get our overall equation as our 10 to ion plus copper solid producing in solid Plus Copper two Plus acquis. Now what's the application of electrolytic cell? What we can say that an electrolytic cell we can find in examples of batteries such as a double A batteries, triple A batteries etcetera. And also it's a defining feature of rechargeable lithium batteries. So although we said that electrolytic cells can be thought of the opposite of galvanic cell. And that's true for a lot of reasons we can say that what binds them all together is that the anodes is the site of oxidation and the cathode is a site of reduction. So that's what our different electrochemical cells have in common. Other than that there is a lot different between a galvanic cell and an electrolytic cell. So keep in mind these features that we've talked for this particular type of electrochemical cell

