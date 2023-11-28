Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Zwitterion A zwitterion is a molecule that has both positive and negative charges but is overall electrically neutral. In the context of amino acids like aspartic acid, the zwitterionic form typically occurs at a specific pH where the amino group is protonated (positively charged) and the carboxyl group is deprotonated (negatively charged). This dual charge allows zwitterions to play a crucial role in biological systems and influence solubility and reactivity.

Isoelectric Point (pI) The isoelectric point (pI) is the pH at which a molecule, such as an amino acid, carries no net electrical charge. At this point, the concentrations of the positively and negatively charged forms of the molecule are equal. For aspartic acid, the pI can be calculated using the pKa values of its ionizable groups, which helps determine the pH at which the zwitterionic form predominates.