Name and draw the structures of the amino acids that fit the following descriptions:
a. Contains an isopropyl group
Master Nonpolar Amino Acids Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from JulesStart learning
Name and draw the structures of the amino acids that fit the following descriptions:
a. Contains an isopropyl group
Name and draw the structures of the amino acids that fit the following descriptions:
a. Contains a thiol group
At neutral pH, which of the following amino acids has a net positive charge, which has a net negative charge, and which is neutral? (Hint: Draw the various charged forms of each amino acid before deciding.)
a. Asparagine
b. Lysine
c. Proline
Which of the following forms of aspartic acid would you expect to predominate at low pH, neutral pH, and high pH?
a.
b.
c.
Classify each amino acid as polar, nonpolar, acidic, or basic.
a) Glu
b) Val
c) Pro
d) Lys
e) Gln
f) Arg
Provide one letter codes for amino acids with neutral hydrophilic R groups that participate in H bonding.
Valine is an amino acid with a nonpolar side chain and serine is one with a polar side chain. Draw the two amino acids.
a. Why is the side chain for valine nonpolar, whereas the side chain for serine is polar?