Carboxyl Group The carboxyl group is a functional group characterized by a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom and also bonded to a hydroxyl group (-COOH). In amino acids like valine, the carboxyl group is essential for forming peptide bonds during protein synthesis and contributes to the acid properties of the molecule. Recommended video: Guided course 1:00 1:00 Functional Groups with Carbonyls Example 3

Amino Group The amino group consists of a nitrogen atom bonded to two hydrogen atoms (-NH2). This group is fundamental in amino acids, as it acts as a base, accepting protons and contributing to the molecule's overall charge. The presence of the amino group is what classifies these compounds as amino acids. Recommended video: Guided course 2:21 2:21 Amino Acid Catabolism: Amino Group Concept 2