Enzymes Enzymes are biological catalysts that speed up chemical reactions in the body without being consumed in the process. They are typically proteins that lower the activation energy required for reactions, allowing metabolic processes to occur efficiently. Alcohol dehydrogenase is an example of an enzyme that facilitates the conversion of ethanol to acetaldehyde.

Protein Structure Proteins are made up of long chains of amino acids that fold into specific three-dimensional shapes, which are crucial for their function. The structure of a protein can be categorized into four levels: primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary. The specific folding of alcohol dehydrogenase allows it to interact with its substrate, ethanol, effectively.