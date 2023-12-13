Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Peptide Hormones Cortisol and oxytocin are classified as peptide hormones, which are short chains of amino acids. These hormones are synthesized in specific glands and released into the bloodstream, where they exert various physiological effects. Peptide hormones play crucial roles in regulating mood, stress response, and social bonding.

Endocrine System The endocrine system is a network of glands that produce and release hormones into the bloodstream to regulate various bodily functions. Cortisol is produced by the adrenal glands in response to stress, while oxytocin is produced in the hypothalamus and released by the pituitary gland. Understanding this system is essential for grasping how these hormones influence behavior and physiological responses.