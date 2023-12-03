Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amino Acid Structure Amino acids are organic compounds that serve as the building blocks of proteins. Each amino acid consists of a central carbon atom, an amino group (-NH2), a carboxyl group (-COOH), a hydrogen atom, and a variable R group (side chain) that determines its unique properties. Understanding the structure of amino acids is crucial for analyzing their behavior at different pH levels. Recommended video: Guided course 3:03 3:03 Amino Acid Catabolism: Amino Group Example 2

Ionization at Different pH Levels The ionization state of amino acids and peptides changes with pH due to the protonation and deprotonation of functional groups. At low pH (acidic conditions), amino groups are typically protonated, while carboxyl groups may remain protonated. Conversely, at high pH (basic conditions), carboxyl groups tend to lose protons, leading to a negatively charged state. This affects the overall charge and structure of the molecules. Recommended video: Guided course 02:22 02:22 Auto-Ionization and Kw