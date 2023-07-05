Skip to main content
GOB Chemistry
My Channels
College Channels
Skills Channels
Professional Channels
Learn
with
Jules
Exam Prep
Bookmarks
Create Account
Sign in
GOB Chemistry
Energy, Rate and Equilibrium
Le Chatelier's Principle
Next problem
2:16 minutes
Problem 16a
Textbook Question
What effect do the listed changes have on the position of the equilibrium in the reaction of carbon with hydrogen? C(s) + 2 H2(g) ⇌ CH4(g) ∆H = -18 kcal/mol (-75kJ/mol) Increasing temperature
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
22
Mark as completed
Was this helpful?
0
Previous problem
Next problem
1:41m
Watch next
Master
Thermodynamics
with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno
Start learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
01:41
Thermodynamics
Jules Bruno
695
1
09:34
The following is an endothermic reaction where Kc = 6.73 x 103.For each of the choices below predict in which direction the reaction will proceed
Jules Bruno
659
5
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.