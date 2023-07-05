Skip to main content
GOB Chemistry
Energy, Rate and Equilibrium
Le Chatelier's Principle
Problem 15
Is the yield of SO3 at equilibrium favored by a higher or lower pressure? By a higher or lower temperature? 2 SO2(g) + O2 ⇌ 2 SO3(g) ∆H = -47 kcal/mol

