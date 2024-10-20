Understand Coulomb's law, which states that the potential energy (U) between two charged particles is proportional to the product of their charges and inversely proportional to the distance between them. The formula is: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>U</mi><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mrow><mi>k</mi><mo>⁢</mo><mi>q</mi><mo>⁢</mo><mi>q</mi><mo>'</mo></mrow><mi>r</mi></mfrac></math>, where <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>k</mi></math> is Coulomb's constant, <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>q</mi></math> and <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>q</mi>'</math> are the charges, and <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>r</mi></math> is the distance between them.