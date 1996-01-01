Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

Assume that you have a cylinder with a movable piston. What would happen to the gas pressure inside the cylinder if you were to do the following? (c) Decrease the volume by 45% at constant T

Relevant Solution
