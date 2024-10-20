Identify conjugate acid and conjugate base in the following reaction.

H 2 PO 4 − (aq) + H 2 O (l) ⇌ HPO 4 2− (aq) + H 3 O+ (aq)

a) HPO 4 2− (conjugate acid), H 3 O+ (conjugate base)

b) HPO 4 2− (conjugate base), H 3 O+ (conjugate acid)

c) H 2 PO 4 − (conjugate acid), H 2 O (conjugate base)