(a) Sketch a cell with inert electrodes suitable for the elec-trolysis of an aqueous solution of sulfuric acid. Label the anode and cathode, and indicate the direction of electron and ion flow. Identify the positive and negative electrodes.
(b) Write balanced equations for the anode, cathode, and overall cell reactions.
