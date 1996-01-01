Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

Consider the reaction: CO2( g) + CCl4( g) ∆ 2 COCl2( g) Calculate ΔG for this reaction at 25 °C under the following conditions: i. PCO2 = 0.112 atm ii. PCCl4 = 0.174 atm iii. PCOCl2 = 0.744 atm

