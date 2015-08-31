Where are metals primarily located on the periodic table?
A
On the right side
B
Only in the top row
C
On the left and in the center
D
Along the staircase line
1
Recall the general layout of the periodic table, which is divided into metals, nonmetals, and metalloids.
Understand that metals are typically found on the left side and in the center of the periodic table, including groups such as alkali metals, alkaline earth metals, transition metals, and some post-transition metals.
Recognize that nonmetals are mostly located on the right side of the periodic table, while metalloids are found along the staircase line that separates metals and nonmetals.
Note that metals are not confined to only the top row; they span multiple periods (rows) vertically in the periodic table.
Conclude that the correct location of metals is primarily on the left and in the center of the periodic table, distinguishing them from nonmetals and metalloids.
