What is the mass, in grams, of 2.00 L of an intravenous glucose solution with a density of 1.15 g/mL?
A
0.575 g
B
2300 g
C
1150 g
D
2.30 g
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given information: volume of the glucose solution is 2.00 L, and the density is 1.15 g/mL.
Convert the volume from liters to milliliters because the density is given in grams per milliliter. Use the conversion factor: $1 \text{ L} = 1000 \text{ mL}$, so $2.00 \text{ L} = 2.00 \times 1000 \text{ mL}$.
Use the formula relating mass, density, and volume: $\text{mass} = \text{density} \times \text{volume}$.
Substitute the values into the formula: $\text{mass} = 1.15 \text{ g/mL} \times (2.00 \times 1000) \text{ mL}$.
Calculate the mass by multiplying the density by the volume in milliliters to find the mass in grams.
