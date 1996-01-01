Which of the following models correctly represents a lithium atom?
A
A nucleus containing 3 protons and 3 neutrons, surrounded by 2 electrons
B
A nucleus containing 4 protons and 3 neutrons, surrounded by 3 electrons
C
A nucleus containing 2 protons and 2 neutrons, surrounded by 2 electrons
D
A nucleus containing 3 protons and 4 neutrons, surrounded by 3 electrons
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the identity of an element is determined by the number of protons in its nucleus. For lithium, the atomic number is 3, meaning it has 3 protons.
Determine the number of electrons in a neutral lithium atom. Since the atom is neutral, the number of electrons equals the number of protons, so lithium has 3 electrons.
Understand that the number of neutrons can vary in isotopes of an element. The most common isotope of lithium has 4 neutrons, but this number can differ.
Evaluate each model by checking if the number of protons is 3 (to confirm it is lithium), the number of electrons is 3 (for neutrality), and the neutron count is reasonable for lithium isotopes.
Conclude that the correct model must have 3 protons, 3 electrons, and a neutron count consistent with lithium isotopes, such as 4 neutrons, matching the description: 'A nucleus containing 3 protons and 4 neutrons, surrounded by 3 electrons.'
