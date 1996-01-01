Which of the following happens when potassium forms an ion?
A
It gains two electrons to form K^{2-}.
B
It loses two electrons to form K^{2+}.
C
It loses one electron to form K^+.
D
It gains one electron to form K^-.
1
Recall that potassium (K) is an alkali metal located in Group 1 of the periodic table, which means it has one electron in its outermost shell (valence electron).
Understand that atoms tend to achieve a stable electron configuration, often resembling the nearest noble gas, by either losing or gaining electrons.
Since potassium has one valence electron, it is energetically favorable for it to lose that one electron rather than gain electrons, because losing one electron results in a full octet in the previous shell.
Losing one electron from potassium forms a positively charged ion (cation) with a charge of +1, represented as $K^{+}$.
Therefore, the correct process is that potassium loses one electron to form $K^{+}$, not gaining electrons or losing two electrons.
