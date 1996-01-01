Neon is a gas made up of only one type of atom. Which term best describes neon?
A
Element
B
Mixture
C
Compound
D
Solution
1
Understand the definitions of the terms: An element is a pure substance made of only one type of atom; a compound is a substance made of two or more different atoms chemically bonded; a mixture contains two or more substances physically combined; a solution is a homogeneous mixture of two or more substances.
Recognize that neon consists of only one type of atom, which means it cannot be a compound, mixture, or solution because those involve multiple substances or atoms.
Since neon is made up of only one kind of atom and is a pure substance, it fits the definition of an element.
Therefore, the term that best describes neon is 'Element'.
This classification is important because elements are the simplest forms of matter that cannot be broken down by chemical means.
