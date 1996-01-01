In order to prevent or limit chemical exposures at fires, firefighters should:
A
Avoid using any water or foam to suppress the fire.
B
Enter the fire scene without assessing the presence of hazardous chemicals.
C
Rely solely on natural ventilation to disperse hazardous chemicals.
D
Wear appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) such as self-contained breathing apparatus and chemical-resistant clothing.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: Firefighters are often exposed to hazardous chemicals during fires, which can pose serious health risks.
Recognize that avoiding water or foam is not always safe or effective, as these are common fire suppression methods and sometimes necessary.
Acknowledge that entering a fire scene without assessing for hazardous chemicals is dangerous and against safety protocols.
Know that relying only on natural ventilation is insufficient to protect against chemical exposure because hazardous substances may persist or concentrate.
Conclude that the safest and most effective approach is to wear appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE), such as self-contained breathing apparatus and chemical-resistant clothing, to minimize chemical exposure risks.
