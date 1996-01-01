Understand the location and role of ozone in the atmosphere: Ozone (O\_3) exists in different layers of the atmosphere, mainly the stratosphere and the troposphere.
Recall that ozone in the stratosphere forms the ozone layer, which is essential for blocking harmful ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun.
Recognize that ozone in the troposphere, which is the lowest layer of the atmosphere, is not beneficial but rather a pollutant formed by reactions involving vehicle emissions and industrial pollutants.
Know that tropospheric ozone contributes to smog and can cause respiratory problems and other health issues, making it a harmful air pollutant.
Conclude that ozone in the troposphere is not inert, not a major component of acid rain, and not essential for blocking UV radiation, but is indeed a harmful air pollutant.
