Which of the following is the correct chemical symbol for phosphorus?
A
Po
B
Ps
C
P
D
Ph
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that chemical symbols are one- or two-letter abbreviations derived from the element's English or Latin name, with the first letter always capitalized and the second letter, if present, lowercase.
Recall that phosphorus is an element with the atomic number 15 and its chemical symbol is derived from the first letter of its name.
Evaluate each option: 'Po' is the symbol for Polonium, 'Ps' is not a valid chemical symbol, 'P' is the correct symbol for Phosphorus, and 'Ph' is not a valid chemical symbol.
Confirm that the correct chemical symbol for phosphorus is the single capital letter 'P'.
Remember that chemical symbols are standardized by IUPAC and are used universally to represent elements in chemical equations and formulas.
Watch next
Master Periodic Table History with a bite sized video explanation from Jules