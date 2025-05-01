Calculate the molar mass of dinitrogen pentoxide (N\_2O\_5) by summing the atomic masses of its constituent atoms: 2 nitrogen atoms and 5 oxygen atoms. Use the atomic masses from the periodic table (approximately 14.01 g/mol for N and 16.00 g/mol for O). The molar mass is given by \(\text{Molar mass} = 2 \times 14.01 + 5 \times 16.00\) g/mol.