Which of the following best describes the difference between a molecule and an atom?
A
A molecule consists of two or more atoms chemically bonded together, while an atom is a single unit of an element.
B
A molecule is always electrically charged, whereas an atom is always neutral.
C
Atoms are made up of molecules.
D
Molecules cannot exist independently, but atoms can.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of an atom. An atom is the smallest unit of an element that retains the chemical properties of that element. It consists of protons, neutrons, and electrons.
Step 2: Understand the definition of a molecule. A molecule is formed when two or more atoms chemically bond together. These atoms can be of the same element or different elements.
Step 3: Compare the two definitions to identify the key difference. An atom is a single unit, while a molecule is a group of atoms bonded together.
Step 4: Evaluate the given options based on these definitions. The correct description should highlight that a molecule consists of two or more atoms chemically bonded, whereas an atom is a single unit.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description is: 'A molecule consists of two or more atoms chemically bonded together, while an atom is a single unit of an element.'
