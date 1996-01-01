Which component in Uranus's atmosphere is primarily responsible for its blue tint?
A
Oxygen (O_2)
B
Nitrogen (N_2)
C
Methane (CH_4)
D
Carbon dioxide (CO_2)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the color of a planet's atmosphere is influenced by the gases present and how they interact with sunlight, particularly how they absorb and scatter different wavelengths of light.
Recall that Uranus appears blue-green because certain gases in its atmosphere absorb red light and reflect or scatter blue and green light back to our eyes.
Identify the main components of Uranus's atmosphere, which include hydrogen, helium, and methane, among others.
Recognize that methane (CH_4) absorbs light in the red part of the visible spectrum, allowing the blue and green wavelengths to be more prominent, giving Uranus its characteristic blue tint.
Conclude that methane (CH_4) is primarily responsible for the blue color of Uranus's atmosphere, rather than oxygen (O_2), nitrogen (N_2), or carbon dioxide (CO_2), which do not have the same light absorption properties in this context.
Watch next
Master Atom Structure with a bite sized video explanation from Jules