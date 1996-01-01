Which of the following actions would convert a carbide ion (C^{4-}) into a neutral carbon atom?
A
Remove four electrons from the carbide ion
B
Add four neutrons to the carbide ion
C
Add four protons to the carbide ion
D
Remove four protons from the carbide ion
Understand the nature of the carbide ion, which is represented as C^{4-}. This means it is a carbon atom that has gained 4 extra electrons, giving it a charge of -4.
Recall that the charge on an ion is determined by the difference between the number of protons (positive charge) and electrons (negative charge). For a neutral atom, the number of protons equals the number of electrons.
Since the carbide ion has 4 extra electrons compared to a neutral carbon atom, to convert it back to a neutral carbon atom, you need to remove those extra electrons.
Removing four electrons from the carbide ion will balance the charge, resulting in a neutral carbon atom with equal numbers of protons and electrons.
Adding or removing protons or neutrons would change the element or isotope, not just the charge, so those options do not convert the carbide ion into a neutral carbon atom.
