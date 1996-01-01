What occurs when a magnesium atom becomes a magnesium ion?
A
It gains one proton to form Mg^{+}.
B
It loses two electrons to form Mg^{2+}.
C
It loses one electron to form Mg^{+}.
D
It gains two electrons to form Mg^{2-}.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that when an atom becomes an ion, it either loses or gains electrons, not protons, because protons define the element and do not change during ion formation.
Recall that magnesium (Mg) is an element with atomic number 12, meaning it has 12 protons and, in its neutral state, 12 electrons.
Determine the common charge of magnesium ions by considering its position in the periodic table (Group 2), which typically forms ions by losing two electrons to achieve a stable electron configuration.
Recognize that losing two electrons from a neutral magnesium atom results in a magnesium ion with a 2+ charge, written as $Mg^{2+}$.
Conclude that the correct description is that a magnesium atom loses two electrons to form $Mg^{2+}$, not gaining protons or electrons.
