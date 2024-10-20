For which reaction(s) will K p = K c ?

a) N 2 (g) + O 2 (g) ⇌ 2 NO(g)

b) CaCO 3 (s) ⇌ CaO(s) + CO 2 (g)

c) 2 CH 4 (g) ⇌ C 2 H 2 (g) + 3 H 2 (g)