Which of the following is the number of neutrons in the most abundant isotope of boron?
A
7
B
5
C
6
D
11
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the atomic number (Z) of boron, which is the number of protons in the nucleus. For boron, Z = 5.
Determine the mass number (A) of the most abundant isotope of boron. The mass number is the total number of protons and neutrons in the nucleus. The most abundant isotope of boron has a mass number of 11.
Use the relationship between mass number, protons, and neutrons: $A = Z + N$, where $N$ is the number of neutrons.
Rearrange the formula to solve for the number of neutrons: $N = A - Z$.
Substitute the known values into the equation: $N = 11 - 5$, which gives the number of neutrons in the most abundant isotope of boron.
