Which of the following correctly defines one of the components of an atom?
A
An electron is a positively charged particle located in the nucleus.
B
A proton is a neutral particle found outside the nucleus.
C
A proton is a positively charged particle found in the nucleus of an atom.
D
A neutron is a negatively charged particle found outside the nucleus.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the three main subatomic particles that make up an atom: protons, neutrons, and electrons.
Understand the charge and location of each particle: Protons have a positive charge and are located in the nucleus; neutrons have no charge (neutral) and are also located in the nucleus; electrons have a negative charge and orbit outside the nucleus.
Evaluate each statement based on these properties: Check if the charge and location described match the known characteristics of each particle.
Identify the correct statement: The one that correctly pairs the particle with its charge and location within the atom.
Conclude that the correct definition is: 'A proton is a positively charged particle found in the nucleus of an atom.'
