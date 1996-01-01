everyone. So here at the equilibrium for the following reactions. Remember aspects on the given equilibrium. What would be the K. C. For the overall reaction were given to reactions with Casey values. We need to find a K. C. For the overall reaction. We need to look at the overall reaction for each of the reactors and products. And the two reactions here we have copper metal sulfide as a reactant. And it's a reality in this reaction as well with the same number of moles. So we don't have to do anything here and we have hydrogen gas which is in both reactions but it is not in the overall reaction at all. So we don't have to do anything here. Now we have copper which is a product and it's a product in this reaction as well with the same number of moles. They don't have hydrogen sulfide which is a product in both reactions but it is not in the overall reaction at all. Then we have carbon dot sulfide which is the reactant. That is a product in this reaction. So we need to reverse the reaction. So we're gonna have carbon mono sulfide because hydrogen sulfide and it's gonna be your carbon di sulfide plus hydrogen gas. Since we reversed the reaction for the K. C. Value, Gonna be equal to one Over the KC buyer for the second reaction which is 0.289. Can we get 3.46. And now we have carbon mono so far which is a reactor in the new equation and it's a reacting here as well. Now we're gonna add both the reactions and cancel out the common species. Get the overall reaction. So we have the first reaction which is copper wanna sulfide that's harsh and gas and then shows copper that's hydrogen sulfide. And then we have the reverse of the second reaction which is carbon mono sulfide, that's hydrogen. So fine building apartment dot sulfide. That's hydrogen gas for the K. C. Values. You have 78.9 for the first one And there are new K. c. value for the second which is 3.46. So you can cancel any common species and it's gonna be hydrogen gas. It has been so five and I left a copper model. Sophie as carbon model sulfide, you're in copper does carbon di sulfide. And now for the K. C. Value we need the most part the two K. C. We get K. C. Equals 273. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful

