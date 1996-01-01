Which gas made Sir Humphry Davy sick for 48 hours and almost killed him during his chemical experiments?
A
Sulfur dioxide (SO_2)
B
Carbon monoxide (CO)
C
Nitrogen dioxide (NO_2)
D
Chlorine (Cl_2)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that this question is about the historical chemical experiments of Sir Humphry Davy and the toxic effects of certain gases he encountered.
Recall that Sir Humphry Davy was known for his work with various gases, including chlorine, which was newly discovered at his time and used in experiments.
Recognize that chlorine gas (Cl_2) is highly toxic and can cause severe respiratory distress, which aligns with the description of Davy being sick for 48 hours and nearly dying.
Compare the toxicity and historical context of the other gases listed: sulfur dioxide (SO_2), carbon monoxide (CO), and nitrogen dioxide (NO_2), noting that while they are harmful, the specific incident involved chlorine.
Conclude that the gas which made Sir Humphry Davy sick during his experiments was chlorine (Cl_2), based on historical records and the nature of the gas.
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules