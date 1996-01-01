Understand the concept of purity in water: Pure water contains only H\_2O molecules without any dissolved impurities, minerals, or contaminants.
Analyze each type of water: Mineral water contains dissolved minerals, tap water contains various dissolved substances and possible contaminants, and sea water contains a high concentration of salts and other dissolved solids.
Recognize that distilled water is produced by boiling water and then condensing the steam, which removes most impurities and dissolved substances, resulting in nearly pure H\_2O.
Conclude that among the options, distilled water is considered pure because it lacks the dissolved minerals and contaminants present in the other types of water.
Therefore, distilled water is the type of water that may be considered pure.
