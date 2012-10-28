Textbook Question
(c) The Statue of Liberty is 151 ft tall. Calculate its height in meters.
The U.S. quarter has a mass of 5.67 g and is approximately 1.55 mm thick.(d) The U.S. National Debt Clock showed the outstanding public debt to be $16,213,166,914,811 on October 28, 2012. How many stacks like the one described would be necessary to pay off this debt?
The radius of an atom of copper (Cu) is about 140 pm. (b) How many Cu atoms would have to be placed side by side to span a distance of 5.0 mm?