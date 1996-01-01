Understand that volume is a measure of the amount of space an object occupies.
Recall that the SI unit system uses base units for fundamental quantities, such as meter (m) for length and kilogram (kg) for mass.
Recognize that volume is derived from length measurements, specifically as the cube of length, so the SI unit for volume is the cube of the meter.
Express the SI unit for volume as cubic meter, written as $m^{3}$, which means a cube with sides of one meter in length.
Note that while liter is commonly used for volume, it is not an SI base unit but is accepted for use with SI; meter and gram are base units for length and mass, respectively, and thus not units of volume.
