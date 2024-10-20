The mass number of an atom is the sum of the number of protons and neutrons in its nucleus. This can be expressed as: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mrow><mi>Mass</mi><mo> </mo><mi>Number</mi><mo>=</mo><mi>Number</mi><mo> </mo><mi>of</mi><mo> </mo><mi>Protons</mi><mo>+</mo><mi>Number</mi><mo> </mo><mi>of</mi><mo> </mo><mi>Neutrons</mi></mrow></math>

