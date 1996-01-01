Which of the following ions is classified as a cation?
A
NO_3^-
B
SO_4^{2-}
C
Na^+
D
Cl^-
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a cation: a cation is a positively charged ion, meaning it has more protons than electrons and carries a positive charge.
Look at each ion's charge notation to determine if it is positive or negative. For example, $\mathrm{NO_3^-}$ has a negative charge indicated by the superscript minus sign.
Identify the charge on each ion: $\mathrm{NO_3^-}$ (nitrate) is negatively charged, $\mathrm{SO_4^{2-}}$ (sulfate) is doubly negatively charged, $\mathrm{Na^+}$ (sodium ion) is positively charged, and $\mathrm{Cl^-}$ (chloride) is negatively charged.
Since cations are positively charged, select the ion with a positive charge, which is $\mathrm{Na^+}$ in this list.
Confirm that all other ions are anions (negatively charged), so $\mathrm{Na^+}$ is the only cation among the options.
