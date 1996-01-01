Which experimental evidence was most crucial in determining the structure of the atom?
A
Lavoisier's law of conservation of mass, which showed that mass is conserved in chemical reactions
B
Boyle's law, which relates pressure and volume of gases
C
Dalton's atomic theory, which proposed that atoms are indivisible
D
Rutherford's gold foil experiment, which showed that atoms have a small, dense nucleus
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question asks for the experimental evidence that was most crucial in determining the structure of the atom, focusing on how the atom is arranged internally.
Review the options given: Lavoisier's law (mass conservation), Boyle's law (gas behavior), Dalton's atomic theory (atoms indivisible), and Rutherford's gold foil experiment (nuclear structure).
Recall that Lavoisier's law and Boyle's law relate to chemical reactions and gas properties, not directly to atomic structure.
Recognize that Dalton's atomic theory introduced the concept of atoms but did not describe internal structure; it treated atoms as indivisible particles.
Identify Rutherford's gold foil experiment as the key evidence that revealed the atom has a small, dense nucleus, fundamentally changing the atomic model and providing crucial insight into atomic structure.
Watch next
Master Atom Structure with a bite sized video explanation from Jules