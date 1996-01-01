Which type of nuclear emission has the greatest mass?
A
Gamma ray
B
Neutron
C
Beta particle
D
Alpha particle
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the types of nuclear emissions: Alpha particles, Beta particles, Gamma rays, and Neutrons are common types of nuclear emissions.
Recall the composition and mass of each emission: An Alpha particle consists of 2 protons and 2 neutrons (essentially a helium nucleus), a Beta particle is an electron or positron with very small mass, a Gamma ray is a photon with no mass, and a Neutron is a single neutron with mass similar to a proton.
Compare the masses qualitatively: Since Alpha particles contain multiple nucleons, their mass is significantly greater than that of Beta particles (electrons), Gamma rays (massless photons), and single Neutrons.
Conclude that the Alpha particle has the greatest mass among the listed nuclear emissions because it contains multiple nucleons bound together.
Remember that this mass difference affects how these emissions interact with matter and their penetration abilities.
