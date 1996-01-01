Which of the following is produced when water undergoes splitting during electrolysis?
A
Hydrogen gas and oxygen gas
B
Ozone and water vapor
C
Nitrogen gas and oxygen gas
D
Carbon dioxide and hydrogen gas
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the process of electrolysis of water: it involves passing an electric current through water to break it down into its elemental components.
Recall the chemical formula of water, which is $\mathrm{H_2O}$, indicating it contains hydrogen and oxygen atoms.
During electrolysis, water molecules split into hydrogen ions ($\mathrm{H^+}$) and hydroxide ions ($\mathrm{OH^-}$), which then form gases at the electrodes.
At the cathode (negative electrode), hydrogen ions gain electrons to form hydrogen gas ($\mathrm{H_2}$), and at the anode (positive electrode), hydroxide ions lose electrons to form oxygen gas ($\mathrm{O_2}$).
Therefore, the products of water electrolysis are hydrogen gas and oxygen gas, matching the correct answer choice.
