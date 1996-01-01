Which of the following refrigerants can be safely mixed together in an appliance without causing chemical incompatibility or equipment damage?
A
R-410A and R-22
B
R-134a and R-134a
C
R-12 and R-22
D
R-404A and R-12
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that refrigerants must be compatible chemically and physically to be safely mixed in an appliance. Mixing incompatible refrigerants can cause chemical reactions, damage seals, or reduce system efficiency.
Step 2: Identify the chemical families of each refrigerant: R-22 is a hydrochlorofluorocarbon (HCFC), R-134a is a hydrofluorocarbon (HFC), R-12 is a chlorofluorocarbon (CFC), R-404A is a blend of HFCs, and R-410A is a blend of HFCs.
Step 3: Recognize that mixing refrigerants from different chemical families (e.g., HCFC with HFC or CFC with HFC) is generally not recommended due to differences in chemical properties and lubricant compatibility.
Step 4: Note that mixing the same refrigerant (e.g., R-134a with R-134a) is safe because it maintains chemical and physical consistency, avoiding incompatibility or damage.
Step 5: Conclude that only identical refrigerants, such as R-134a mixed with R-134a, can be safely combined without causing chemical incompatibility or equipment damage.
