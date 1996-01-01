Which property is shared by both an electron and a neutron?
A
Both are subatomic particles.
B
Both have a mass close to 1 amu.
C
Both carry a negative electric charge.
D
Both are found in the nucleus of an atom.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the fundamental nature of both particles: an electron and a neutron are both subatomic particles, meaning they are components smaller than an atom.
Consider the mass of each particle: a neutron has a mass close to 1 atomic mass unit (amu), while an electron's mass is much smaller (about 1/1836 of a proton's mass), so they do not share similar mass.
Examine the electric charge: electrons carry a negative charge, whereas neutrons are electrically neutral, so they do not share the same charge.
Look at their location in the atom: neutrons are found in the nucleus, but electrons orbit the nucleus in electron clouds, so they are not both located in the nucleus.
Conclude that the only property shared by both an electron and a neutron is that they are subatomic particles.
