Given three atom diagrams, each showing a single electron at different distances from the nucleus, which diagram represents the electron with the highest potential energy?
A
The diagram where the electron is farthest from the nucleus
B
The diagram where the electron is closest to the nucleus
C
The diagram where the electron is at a medium distance from the nucleus
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the potential energy of an electron in an atom is related to its position relative to the nucleus. Specifically, potential energy increases as the electron moves farther from the nucleus because the electron is less tightly bound by the attractive force of the positively charged nucleus.
Understand that the nucleus exerts an attractive electrostatic force on the electron, which lowers the electron's potential energy when it is close to the nucleus. Conversely, when the electron is farther away, this attractive force is weaker, so the electron's potential energy is higher.
Visualize the three diagrams: one with the electron closest to the nucleus, one at a medium distance, and one farthest away. The electron closest to the nucleus has the lowest potential energy, while the one farthest away has the highest potential energy.
Apply the concept that potential energy in this context is often considered relative to the zero potential energy at infinite separation. Since the electron farthest from the nucleus is closer to this zero reference point, it has the highest potential energy among the three.
Conclude that the diagram showing the electron farthest from the nucleus represents the electron with the highest potential energy.
