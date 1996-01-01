Which of the following is considered a chemical property of a substance?
A
Melting point
B
Ability to react with oxygen
C
Color
D
Density
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties: Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity, while chemical properties describe a substance's ability to undergo chemical changes.
Identify the options given: Melting point, Ability to react with oxygen, Color, and Density.
Recognize that melting point, color, and density are physical properties because they describe observable characteristics without changing the substance's chemical identity.
Note that the ability to react with oxygen involves a chemical change where the substance forms new products (e.g., oxidation), which is a chemical property.
Conclude that the correct chemical property among the options is the 'Ability to react with oxygen' because it describes how the substance behaves in a chemical reaction.
